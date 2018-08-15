Steve Perry to release first solo album in 24 years

Steve Perry

Former Journey singer Steve Perry is set to make a return to music.

The reclusive singer last released a solo record in 1994 with For the Love of Strange Medicine, which was followed two years later with his final album in Journey, 1996’s Trial By Fire. Come October, however, Perry will release a new solo album called Traces.

According to a listing on iTunes, Traces spans 10 tracks and will be released on October 5th. Watch the video for the album’s first single, “No Erasin'”, below.

Perry previously mentioned the solo album in an interview last year. Speaking to ABC Radio, Perry said the album was inspired by the death of his girlfriend in 2013. “I met someone and I fell in love with this person,” he said. “And I lost this person to breast cancer four years ago. In the midst of that, I had written some songs, and before I met her I had sketched some. And so about a year ago, I started recording.”

“Basically the record is an emotional expression, and a reason to make one,” Perry added. “It’s been a real cathartic experience going back to that emotional place that I thought I would never go back to. And we really have been doing our very best to capture what I think are some timeless songs.”

In a statement posted to Facebook, Perry further digressed on his return to music.

“Years ago, I disappeared. There were many reasons, but mainly my love for music had suddenly left me. I knew that simply stopping, was what I had to do if music was ever to return to my heart. Then and only then I would figure out what to do. If not… so be it For I had already lived the dream of dreams. Many years passed. One day, I began sketching some musical ideas with the creative freedom that I was the only one who would ever hear them. One song led to many. My love of music had returned. Then another beautiful thing happened. I found love.

My precious Kellie gave me a life I never knew I had. I lost her December of 2012. I now deeply understand the meaning of ‘It’s better to have loved and lost than to have never loved at all.’ May of 2015, I began recording. These are special to me. I respectfully ask that you listen to them and whatever they make you feel. Thank you for listening.”

On Monday, Perry teased the album’s impending release by launching a new website and social media accounts. “I know it’s been a long time comin’,” reads a message posted to Twitter.

Back in 2014, after much encouragement from Mark Oliver Everett of Eels, Perry returned to the stage after nearly 20 years. In 2017, he reunited with Journey for the band’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but opted against joining his former bandmates on stage.

Traces Artwork:

Traces Tracklist:

01. No Erasin’

02. We’re Still Here

03. Most of All

04. No More Cryin’

05. In the Rain

06. Sun Shines Gray

07. You Belong to Me

08. Easy to Love

09. I Need You

10. We Fly