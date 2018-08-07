Stevie Nicks returning for American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Last week, Sarah Paulson dropped a number of bombshells about the upcoming American Horror Story: Apocalypse, including the return of Jessica Lange and the reveal that Paulson will be reprising both her Murder House and Coven characters in addition to playing an entirely new character in the forthcoming season. Being a crossover between the two aforementioned seasons, it was expected that more previous characters would return. Now, we have confirmation that they will be.

Today, creator Ryan Murphy announced that Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, and Frances Conroy, all of Coven, will all returning to the series. Even more exciting? The return Stevie Nicks, who played herself on the season’s tenth episode, “The Magical Delights of Stevie Nicks”.





Farmiga, Sidibe, Rabe, and Conroy will all be reprising their roles for Apocalypse, which will also feature actor Cody Fern as Michael Langdon, the adult version of that evil baby from season one. Other Apocalypse cast members include series alums like Evan Peters, Emma Roberts, Billy Eichner, and Billie Lourd, as well as Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, and Joan Collins.

Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, September 12th on FX.

Below, revisit Nicks’ performance of “Rhiannon” from the episode.