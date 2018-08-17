Ariana Grande premieres new album Sweetener: Stream

Ariana Grande has officially released her new album, Sweetener. It’s available to stream below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Sweetener spans 15 tracks, including early singles in “No Tears Left to Cry”, the Nicki Minaj-assisted “The Light is Coming”, and one of the best songs of July, “God is a Woman”. In addition to Minaj, Pharrell Williams (“Blazed”) and Missy Elliott (“Borderline”) turn in guest contributions. Renowned Swedish producer Max Martin provides work behind the boards, as does ILYA, who previously assisted on Grande’s 2014 My Everything hit “Problem”.

The new LP marks Grande’s fourth overall and the follow-up to 2016’s widely successful Dangerous Woman. It’s also the pop singer’s first full-length since the 2017 Manchester Arena attack, which claimed the lives of more than 20 of Grande’s concert attendees. To help raise money for the victims’ families, Grande famously put together the One Love Manchester benefit concert featuring acts like Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, and Coldplay.

(Read: Ariana Grande Is *Too* Good For Carpool Karaoke)

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon, Grande said Sweetener is “about bringing light to a situation or someone’s life, somebody else who brings light to your life, or sweetening the situation” — perhaps a reference to her grappling with the aftermath of the Manchester attack, or her new engagement to Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson (he does have a song named after him after all).

Sweetener Artwork:

Sweetener Tracklist:

01. Raindrops (An Angel Cried)

02. Blazed (feat. Pharrell Williams)

03. The Light is Coming (feat. Nicki Minaj)

04. R.E.M.

05. God is a Woman

06. Sweetener

07. Successful

08. Everytime

09. Breathin

10. No Tears Left to Cry

11. Borderline (feat. Missy Elliott)

12. Better Off

13. Goodnight N Go

14. Pete Davidson

15. Get Well Soon