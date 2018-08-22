Tasha announces debut album, Alone at Last, shares “Kind of Love”: Stream

Tasha, photo by Grace Coudal

Chicago’s Tasha has announced her debut album, Alone at Last. Father/Daughter Records will release the artist/activist/poet’s seven-track effort on October 26th.

An associate and tourmate of fellow Chicago voice Jamila Woods, Tasha has been at the forefront of the fight for political change, whether as a member of the racial justice group Black Youth Project 100 or by joining in at protests throughout her hometown. Through her guitar and music, however, she seeks to find a sense of healing and peace in these troubled times, something she hopes Alone at Last can also bring to others.

“I’m only able to handle the world because I can write these songs,” she said in a press release, “so I’d like to think that I help other people deal with the world for the same reason… These songs are bed songs. Songs about the place that one might go when they finally need to be away from whatever it is that might be causing them stress or anxiety or sadness or fear.”

On the lead single “Kind of Love”, that place is in the arms of a lover. Over a gently gliding guitar and simple bossa nova embellishments, Tasha speaks of escaping the pains of the world by curling up with someone meaningful. “Tenderness they’re first to take/ So tenderness we find,” she sings. “Bring your sleepy bruising bones/ I will kiss them fine.” Take a listen below.

Pre-orders for Alone at Last are now live, and you can find the full tracklist and cover art below.

Alone at Last Artwork:

Alone at Last Tracklist:

01. Take Care

02. New Place

03. Alright

04. Kind of Love

05. Something About This Girl

06. Lullaby

07. Winter Song IV