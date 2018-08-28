Texas couple arrested after leaving daughter at home to go see metal show in Detroit

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office

Look, nobody likes missing out on a good metal show, but if it involves leaving an 11-year-old child at home alone for a couple of days, you might want to skip the concert — or at least bring the kid with you!

According to the Houston Chronicle, Texas couple John Guerrero, 48, and Virginia Yearnd, 39, were arrested Monday night (August 27th) after abandoning their 11-year-old daughter at home last Wednesday and driving all the way to Detroit to see veteran industrial metal act Godflesh.



The girl’s great aunt notified authorities upon finding out the youngster was left home alone. Deputies then went to the house, where they found the girl trying to cook herself a meal.

Yearnd fessed up to going to see Godflesh in Detroit after initially telling authorities she and Guerrero were one state over in Louisiana. According to the Detroit Metro Times, Yearnd insisted that she asked her sister to check in on her daughter, but the child said no such arrangement was made.

Godflesh, a UK act who rarely perform in the U.S., were only playing a handful of stateside shows this summer following their gig at the Psycho Las Vegas festival. The brief trek wrapped up this past Saturday in New York.

Guerrero and Yearnd were booked on second degree child endangerment charges, and each faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.