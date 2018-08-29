The Best of What’s Coming to Hulu in September 2018

Jim Carrey in Kidding (Showtime)

As summer comes to a close, there aren’t many ways to escape the lingering heat and humidity of August. However, it’s a surefire plan to make yourself a nice, ice-cold drink and sink into the sofa with Hulu for the last few days of sunshine. With the premieres of well-loved shows like “This Is Us” and Sarah Silverman’s “I Love You, America”, you can choose your poison at any time, whether you’re looking to laugh, cry, or anything in between.

Check It Out

Kidding: Season Premiere (9/9) (with Showtime Add-on)

The Deuce: Season Premiere (9/9) (with HBO Add-on)

Binge It!

American Horror Story: Cult: Complete Season 7 (FX)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 20 Premiere (NBC)

Nicky Ricky Dicky & Dawn: Complete Season 4 (Nickelodeon)

Wanna Cry?

This Is Us: Season 3 Premiere (NBC) (9/26)

A Million Little Things: Series Premiere (ABC) (9/27)

Critically Acclaimed Movies

Jerry Maguire (1996)

Rushmore (1998)

Searching for Sugar Man (2012)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

There Will Be Blood (2007)

Phantom Thread (2017) (9/29) (With HBO Add-On)

Get Scared

The Amityville Horror (1979)

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)

Primal Fear (1996)

Pumpkinhead (1988)

Family Movie Night

13 Going on 30 (2004)

Doctor Dolittle 2 (2001)

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Laughingstock

South Park: Season 22 Premiere (Comedy Central) (9/27)

I Love You, America: New Episodes (Hulu Original) (9/6)

Pitch Perfect (2012) (9/15) (With HBO Add-On)

Say Goodbye

American Psycho (2000)

And God Created Women (1988)

Angel Heart (1987)

Babel (2006)

Beautiful Boy (2010)

Beyond Borders (2003)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Billy Madison (1995)

Bloodsport (1988)

Bound (1996)

The Brothers Bloom (2009)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Chasing Amy (1997)

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

Cyborg (1989)

Delta Force (1986)

Disaster Movie (2008)

The Disembodied (2011)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

Elephant Kingdom (2016)

Everybody’s Fine (2009)

Evolution (2001)

Extract (2009)

Field of Dreams (1989)

Get Real (1999)

Hello, My Name is Doris (2016)

Hoosiers (1986)

House Arrest (1996)

In a World… (2013)

Incident at Loch Ness (2004)

It Takes Two (1995)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

Jeepers Creepers (2001)

Judge Dredd (1995)

Just Before I Go (2014)

Kalifornia (1993)

Ladybugs (1992)

The Ladies Man (2000)

Last Castle (2001)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

Masters of the Universe (1987)

Maximum Overdrive (1986)

Miami Blues (1990)

Mimic (1997)

Next (2007)

Pawn (2013)

Precious Cargo (2016)

Pretty in Pink (1986)

Rabbit Hole (2011)

Rare Birds (2002)

The Rock (1996)

Salsa (1988)

Sex Drive (2008)

Six Shooters (2013)

Sleepers (1996)

Snake Eyes (1998)

Spaceballs (1987)

Superstar (1999)

The Suffering (2016)

This is Spinal Tap (1984)

Trade (2007)

Witness (1985)

Wooly Boys (2004)