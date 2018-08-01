The Black Dahlia Murder announce fall 2018 US tour featuring Pig Destroyer, Power Trip + more

The Black Dahlia Murder, courtesy of Metal Blade Records

The Black Dahlia Murder have just announced dates for a late fall 2018 U.S. tour, which will feature a rotating lineup of impressive support acts, including Power Trip, Pig Destroyer and Khemmis on select dates.

The melodic death metal band’s trek will kick off November 24th in Dayton, Ohio, and wrap December 12th in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, with each region of the country getting a unique lineup. Other openers include Skeletal Remains, Ghoul, Havok, Midnight, Devourment and Gost.

Commenting on the trek, Black Dahlia Murder frontman Trevor Strnad remarks, “YES! The time has finally come and we are able to announce one of the coolest tours we have ever been a part of! As you can imagine, I had quite a hand in assembling the line-up here, and I am so proud and thrilled at what we’ve been able to construct. Not only do we in The Black Dahlia Murder get to go rage at Decibel Metal and Beer Fest in LA this winter, but we have surrounded ourselves with some INSANE regional line-ups featuring many of my favorite bands in the underground right now, to see us to California and back.”

He adds, “Thanks to all parties involved, and be sure to check the fine print to see which of these amazingly sick outfits will be joining us in your town this November and December.”

The trek has been dubbed “The Infinite Bringers of the Night Tour 2018”, referencing The Black Dahlia Murder’s most recent album, 2017’s Nightbringers. A breakdown of lineups in each city can be seen in the itinerary below, and you can grab tickets here.

The Black Dahlia Murder 2018 U.S. tour dates

11/24 – Dayton, OH @ Oddbody’s (w/ Gost, Skeletal Remains)

11/26 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s (w/ Gost, Skeletal Remains)

11/27 – Ft. Collins, CO @ Aggie Theater (w/ Khemmis, Gost, Skeletal Remains)

11/29 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom (w/ Pig Destroyer, Khemmis, Gost, Skeletal Remains)

11/30 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theater (w/ Pig Destroyer, Power Trip, Khemmis, Ghoul, Gost, Skeletal Remains)

12/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern (Decibel Magazine Metal and Beer fest)

12/02 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick (w/ Ghoul, Gost, Skeletal Remains)

12/03 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Green Room (w/ Power Trip, Ghoul, Gost, Skeletal Remains)

12/05 – Lubbock, TX @ Jake’s (w/ Power Trip, Ghoul, Gost, Skeletal Remains)

12/06 – Corpus Christi, TX @ House of Rock (w/ Power Trip, Ghoul, Gost, Skeletal Remains)

12/07 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live (w/ Power Trip, Ghoul, Gost, Skeletal Remains)

12/08 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Rail Club (w/ Havok, Devourment, Ghoul, Gost, Skeletal Remains)

12/09 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard (w/ Havok, Ghoul, Gost, Skeletal Remains)

12/10 – Lincoln, NE @ The Royal (w/ Havok, Ghoul, Gost, Skeletal Remains)

12/11 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge (w/ Havok, Midnight, Ghoul, Gost, Skeletal Remains)

12/12 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s (w/ Havok, Midnight, Ghoul, Gost, Skeletal Remains)