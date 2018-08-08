The Breeders announce US tour, unveil new “Nervous Mary” video: Watch

The Breeders returned in March with All Nerve, the first album boasting their classic lineup in 25 years. Now, in continued support of that reunion record, the alt-rock veterans have lined up a US tour for the fall. They’ve also shared a music video for one of its singles, “Nervous Mary”.
The group’s new batch of stateside dates begins the last week of September and extends into early November. Cities such as Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Memphis, and New Orleans are part of the itinerary, as are Miami, Asbury Park, Providence, and Columbus.
(Read: The 30 Most Anticipated Albums of 2018)
As for the clip, it stars the Breeders’ Kim and Kelley Deal as cute puppets. The charming homemade project was filmed on the streets of Nijmegen in The Netherlands and features live vocals. Milla Risku, a fan from Finland, fashioned the puppets.
Check out the group’s full tour schedule below, followed by the music video.
The Breeders 2018 Tour Dates:
08/08 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
08/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
08/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn
09/27 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
10/01 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
10/03 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
10/04 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
10/05-07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/09 – Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre
10/10 – Springfield, CO @ Gillioz Theatre
10/11 – Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theatre
10/12-14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
10/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
10/18 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
10/19 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore
10/20 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Music Hall
10/21 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate
10/23 – Richmond, VA @ The National
10/24 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
10/25 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
10/27 – Providence, RI @ The Strand
10/28 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
10/30 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
10/31 – Columbus, OH @ Columbus Anthenaeum
11/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Masonic Auditorium
11/08-11 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who?
11/10 – Weissenhauser Strand, DE @ Rolling Stone Weekender
11/11 – Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall
11/13 – Warsaw, PL @ Niebo
11/14 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar
11/15 – Vienna, AT @ Flex
11/17 – Rust, DE @ Rolling Stone Park
11/18 – Lyon, FR @ Transborder
11/19 – Zurich, CH @ Dynamo Saal
11/21 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
11/22 – Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine
11/23 – Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier
11/24 – Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort