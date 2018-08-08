The Breeders announce US tour, unveil new “Nervous Mary” video: Watch

The Breeders' "Nervous Mary" music video

The Breeders returned in March with All Nerve, the first album boasting their classic lineup in 25 years. Now, in continued support of that reunion record, the alt-rock veterans have lined up a US tour for the fall. They’ve also shared a music video for one of its singles, “Nervous Mary”.

The group’s new batch of stateside dates begins the last week of September and extends into early November. Cities such as Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Memphis, and New Orleans are part of the itinerary, as are Miami, Asbury Park, Providence, and Columbus.

As for the clip, it stars the Breeders’ Kim and Kelley Deal as cute puppets. The charming homemade project was filmed on the streets of Nijmegen in The Netherlands and features live vocals. Milla Risku, a fan from Finland, fashioned the puppets.

Check out the group’s full tour schedule below, followed by the music video.

The Breeders 2018 Tour Dates:

08/08 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

08/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

08/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn

09/27 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

10/01 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

10/03 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

10/04 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

10/05-07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/09 – Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre

10/10 – Springfield, CO @ Gillioz Theatre

10/11 – Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theatre

10/12-14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

10/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

10/18 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

10/19 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore

10/20 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Music Hall

10/21 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate

10/23 – Richmond, VA @ The National

10/24 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

10/25 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

10/27 – Providence, RI @ The Strand

10/28 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

10/30 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

10/31 – Columbus, OH @ Columbus Anthenaeum

11/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Masonic Auditorium

11/08-11 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who?

11/10 – Weissenhauser Strand, DE @ Rolling Stone Weekender

11/11 – Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall

11/13 – Warsaw, PL @ Niebo

11/14 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar

11/15 – Vienna, AT @ Flex

11/17 – Rust, DE @ Rolling Stone Park

11/18 – Lyon, FR @ Transborder

11/19 – Zurich, CH @ Dynamo Saal

11/21 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

11/22 – Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine

11/23 – Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier

11/24 – Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort