Where’s Roseanne? ABC releases first teaser trailer for The Conners: Watch

The Conners, ABC

Hard to believe it’s only been three months since Roseanne Barr destroyed her entire career and ABC subsequently retooled her iconic series into this new whatever spinoff, The Conners. Christ, it takes longer to change my address. Alas, they did, and here we are with its first teaser trailer.

It’s a short 15-second trailer that reveals the Conners’ living room with the words “What’s Next?” slapped across as Carly Simon’s “Anticipation” plays. Cheeky? Sure. Check out the clip below and see the next chapter for this family when the show premieres October 16th at 8p.m. on ABC.



As previously reported, the new series will feature the whole family, specifically Sara Gilbert (Darlene), John Goodman (Dan), Laurie Metcalf(Jackie), Lecy Goranson (Becky), and Michael Fishman (D.J.).

Here’s the official synopsis:

“After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family – Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. – grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging, and in-laws in working-class America. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.”

“I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne,” Barr said in a statement following the show’s announcement. “I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved.”