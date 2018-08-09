The Coronas Share Embarrassing Story Involving the Obamas

The Coronas

The Coronas’ Danny O’Reilly and Graham “Knoxy” Knox joined Senior Writer Tyler Clark backstage at Lollapalooza, where they redefined the term “Irish music”, did some soul searching, and shared their favorite pubs in Dublin.

What’s more, they also confessed to a very embarrassing and awkward story about the time they met First Lady Michelle Obama way, way back in 2011. Stream the full discussion above and stay tuned for more interviews.

