The Dodos announce new album, Certainty Waves, share “Forum”: Stream

The Dodos, photo by Andy De Santis

The Dodos have announced their seventh studio album, Certainty Waves, due out October 12th via Polyvinyl. It follows the release of frontman Meric Long’s solo debut as FAN earlier this year, and also arrives on the 10th anniversary of the Dodos’ acclaimed sophomore LP, Visiter.

Dubbed the band’s “midlife crisis record” by frontman Meric Long, Certainty Waves finds the Dodos reintroducing electric guitar and embracing other new sounds in an effort to cast off their own preconceptions about the band. “Rather than thinking about the end result or considering the reaction of the listener, I tried to give in to gut reactions, first impulses, however silly or untrue to form they may be,” Long said in a press release. “If it was exciting in any way, we pursued it without hesitancy or question.”







Lead single “Forum” evokes the rambling, clattering chaos of their early singles, with rowdy percussion and bursts of trumpet underscoring Long’s nimble vocals. Hear it below, or head over to Apple Music to watch the cut’s trippy music video.

Certainty Waves Artwork:

Certainty Waves Tracklist:

01. Forum

02. IF

03. Coughing

04. Center of

05. SW3

06. Excess

07. Ono Fashion

08. Sort of

09. Dial Tone

The band will also embark on a month-long tour of North America this fall, with LA rockers Prism Tats and Boston three-piece Palehound along for the ride. See their tour itinerary below.

The Dodos 2018 Tour Dates:

10/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent %

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge %

10/15 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah %

10/23 – Bellingham, WA @ The Wild Buffalo %

10/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue%

10/25 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern %

10/26 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater %

11/01 – Kingston, NY @ BSP Lounge #

11/02 – Somerville, MA @ Thunder Road

11/03 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom #

11/04 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz #

11/05 – Ottawa, ON @ 27 Club #

11/06 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern #

11/07 – Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records #

11/08 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme #

11/09 – Green Bay, WI @ Lyric Room #

11/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry #

11/11 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall #

11/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern #

11/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s #

11/15 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel #

11/16 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

% = w/ Prism Tats

# = w/ Palehound