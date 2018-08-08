4K restoration of John Carpenter’s The Fog rolling into your local art house this Halloween

The Fog, photo courtesy of Rialto Pictures/Studiocanal

The Fog, one of our favorite John Carpenter films, is returning to theaters this Halloween thanks to a nifty 4K restoration from Studiocanal. The story of the breezy Antonio Bay and its vengeful band of ghost mariners, the movie’s lack of pristine prints has kept it out of the cinema for years now.

Rialto Pictures will distribute the restoration for a limited run that kicks off on October 26th at New York’s Metrograph, Landmark’s Nuart in Los Angeles, and The Music Box Theatre in Chicago. A press release notes that “additional screenings will occur during the week of Halloween throughout the Alamo Drafthouse circuit and other specialty theaters.”

(Read: The Making of John Carpenter’s Halloween)

The Fog isn’t Carpenter at his best, but Dean Cundey’s cinematography begs to be seen on the big screen, as the framing of the film’s ethereal creatures and seaside grandeur provide its greatest thrills. Also, Tom Atkins, Adrienne Barbeau, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Hal Holbrook offer up some crackerjack performances.

“The Fog has been our most requested title for as long as we have handled the Studiocanal library here,” said Eric Di Bernardo, Rialto’s director of sales, in a press release. “It is Carpenter’s most visually alluring film and we think it’s been worth the wait.”

Watch a trailer for the 4K restoration below.