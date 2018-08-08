The Internet announce North American headlining tour

The Internet

Last month brought the release of Hive Mind, the new album from The Internet. Now, in continued promotion of the acclaimed LP, the R&B collective has announced a North American headlining tour that takes place this fall.

Set to commence October 17th and run through mid-December, the months-long trek will pass through Minneapolis, Portland, Vancouver, Las Vegas, Austin, Charlotte, Boston, and Detroit, among other cities. The itinerary, which comes after a series of dates supporting Gorillaz, also includes a set at Gorillaz’s own Demon Dayz Festival in Los Angeles.

Consult the full schedule below.

The Internet 2018 Tour Dates:

08/10-12 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival

08/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Afropunk Festival

09/22 – Columbia, MD @ Trillectro 2018

10/08 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

10/09 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre #

10/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center #

10/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays #

10/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Afropunk Festival

10/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center #

10/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Demon Dayz Festival

10/21 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

10/24 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

10/26 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

10/31 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

11/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

11/15 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

11/16 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

11/18 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

11/19 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

11/20 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

11/26 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

11/27 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

12/01 – Richmond, VA @ The National

12/05 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

12/12 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall

# = supporting Gorillaz

Revisit the video for Hive Mind single “La Di Da”, which was helmed by The Internet’s own Matt Martians and Syd.