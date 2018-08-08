Menu
The Internet announce North American headlining tour

R&B collective will take their acclaimed Hive Mind to Minneapolis, Vancouver, Charlotte, Boston, and beyond

on August 08, 2018, 12:01am
The Internet 2018 Headlining Tour Dates
The Internet

Last month brought the release of Hive Mind, the new album from The Internet. Now, in continued promotion of the acclaimed LP, the R&B collective has announced a North American headlining tour that takes place this fall.

Set to commence October 17th and run through mid-December, the months-long trek will pass through Minneapolis, Portland, Vancouver, Las Vegas, Austin, Charlotte, Boston, and Detroit, among other cities. The itinerary, which comes after a series of dates supporting Gorillaz, also includes a set at Gorillaz’s own Demon Dayz Festival in Los Angeles.

Consult the full schedule below.

(Read: Top 10 Songs of July: Ariana Grande, The Internet, and Greta Van Fleet)

The Internet 2018 Tour Dates:
08/10-12 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival
08/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Afropunk Festival
09/22 – Columbia, MD @ Trillectro 2018
10/08 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #
10/09 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre #
10/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center #
10/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays #
10/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Afropunk Festival
10/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center #
10/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Demon Dayz Festival
10/21 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
10/24 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
10/26 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
10/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
10/31 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
11/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
11/15 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
11/16 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
11/18 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
11/19 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
11/20 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
11/26 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
11/27 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
12/01 – Richmond, VA @ The National
12/05 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
12/12 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall

# = supporting Gorillaz

Revisit the video for Hive Mind single “La Di Da”, which was helmed by The Internet’s own Matt Martians and Syd.

