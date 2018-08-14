The Lemon Twigs start “The Fire” on new track: Stream

The Lemon Twigs’ new album, Go to School, is a concept record centered around a pretty unique storyline. The musical follows the life of Shane, a chimpanzee who’s raised as a human and struggles to come to terms with the fact that he’s not like everyone else. On the album’s latest single, “The Fire”, we learn of the dire consequences of trying to force someone like Shane to be something he’s not.
“The Fire” finds our protagonist doing exactly as the album’s title suggests, heading off to school. Anyone who’s been through public or private education knows that there’s nothing crueler than school-aged kids, so you can only imagine how they’d treat a chimp like Shane. Enraged by the bullying he experiences in gym class, poor Shane resorts to a desperate recourse: burning down the school. And he doesn’t wait for class to be over, either.
The track itself is full of melody shifts, speak-sung lyrics, and a general Tommy vibe. Take a listen below.
Go to School has also been previewed with the tracks “If You Give Enough” and “Small Victories”. The album is out on August 24th via 4AD.
In support, The Lemon Twigs have mapped out a North American headlining tour. The band’s itinerary also includes dates opening for Arctic Monkeys. See the full schedule below, and grab tickets here.
The Lemon Twigs 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
08/14 – London, UK @ The Lexington
08/15 – London, UK @ The Lexington
08/17 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival
08/18 – Biddinghuzen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/19 – Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route Du Rock
08/23 – New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right
09/06 – Manchester, UK @ Arena ^
09/07 – Manchester, UK @ Arena ^
09/09 – London, UK @ The O2 ^
09/10 – London, UK @ The O2 ^
09/12 – London, UK @ The O2 ^
09/13 – London, UK @ The O2 ^
09/15 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena ^
09/16 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena ^
09/18 – Sheffield, UK @ Flydsa Arena ^
09/19 – Sheffield, UK @ Flydsa Arena ^
09/21 – Sheffield, UK @ Flydsa Arena ^
09/22 – Sheffield, UK @ Flydsa Arena ^
09/24 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^
09/25 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^
09/27 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena ^
09/28 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena ^
10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^
10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^
10/19 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
10/20 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
10/23 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s
10/24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/26 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s
10/27 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Wilbury
10/28 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
10/30 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
10/31 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s
11/02 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
11/03 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
11/04 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
11/07 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
11/09 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met
11/10 – Northampton, MA @ Pearl Street
11/11 – Montreal, QC @ Corona
11/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital
01/14 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
01/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
01/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
01/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
01/22 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
01/23 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
01/25 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
01/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
01/29 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
01/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue
01/31 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
02/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s
^ = w/ Arctic Monkeys