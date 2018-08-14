The Lemon Twigs start “The Fire” on new track: Stream

The Lemon Twigs, photo by David Brendan Hall

The Lemon Twigs’ new album, Go to School, is a concept record centered around a pretty unique storyline. The musical follows the life of Shane, a chimpanzee who’s raised as a human and struggles to come to terms with the fact that he’s not like everyone else. On the album’s latest single, “The Fire”, we learn of the dire consequences of trying to force someone like Shane to be something he’s not.

“The Fire” finds our protagonist doing exactly as the album’s title suggests, heading off to school. Anyone who’s been through public or private education knows that there’s nothing crueler than school-aged kids, so you can only imagine how they’d treat a chimp like Shane. Enraged by the bullying he experiences in gym class, poor Shane resorts to a desperate recourse: burning down the school. And he doesn’t wait for class to be over, either.

The track itself is full of melody shifts, speak-sung lyrics, and a general Tommy vibe. Take a listen below.

Go to School has also been previewed with the tracks “If You Give Enough” and “Small Victories”. The album is out on August 24th via 4AD.

In support, The Lemon Twigs have mapped out a North American headlining tour. The band’s itinerary also includes dates opening for Arctic Monkeys. See the full schedule below, and grab tickets here.

The Lemon Twigs 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

08/14 – London, UK @ The Lexington

08/15 – London, UK @ The Lexington

08/17 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/18 – Biddinghuzen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/19 – Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route Du Rock

08/23 – New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right

09/06 – Manchester, UK @ Arena ^

09/07 – Manchester, UK @ Arena ^

09/09 – London, UK @ The O2 ^

09/10 – London, UK @ The O2 ^

09/12 – London, UK @ The O2 ^

09/13 – London, UK @ The O2 ^

09/15 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena ^

09/16 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena ^

09/18 – Sheffield, UK @ Flydsa Arena ^

09/19 – Sheffield, UK @ Flydsa Arena ^

09/21 – Sheffield, UK @ Flydsa Arena ^

09/22 – Sheffield, UK @ Flydsa Arena ^

09/24 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^

09/25 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^

09/27 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena ^

09/28 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena ^

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

10/19 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

10/20 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

10/23 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

10/24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/26 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s

10/27 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Wilbury

10/28 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

10/30 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

10/31 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

11/02 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

11/03 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

11/04 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

11/07 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

11/09 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met

11/10 – Northampton, MA @ Pearl Street

11/11 – Montreal, QC @ Corona

11/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

01/14 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

01/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

01/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

01/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

01/22 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

01/23 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

01/25 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

01/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

01/29 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

01/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue

01/31 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

02/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

^ = w/ Arctic Monkeys