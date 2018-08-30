The Primals bring the fuzz in new song “Pity City”: Stream

The Primals, photo by Chad Fjerstad

The Primals have an impressive pedigree, boasting a lineup consisting of current and former members of Darkest Hour, The Explosion and Dead to Fall, and they’re set to unveil their debut album, All Love Is True Love, on September 7th via Southern Lord. Leading up to the release, the band has teamed up with Heavy Consequence and Consequence of Sound to premiere the fuzzed-out rock track “Pity City”.

The band is fronted by John Henry, best known as the vocalist of veteran metal band Darkest Hour. Musically, the Primals are a far cry from the melodic death metal stylings of Darkest Hour, but the band still brings some heavy riffing to their infectious brand of rock. Rounding out the trio are bassist Chad Fjerstad (formerly of Dead To Fall) and drummer Andrew Black (formerly of The Explosion).



Regarding the track “Pity City”, Henry tells us, “This song originally came from a different project I was working on which was more electronic, using an old Univox drum machine and a bunch of layered synths and guitars. It stood out to me as more of a structured song than the rest from that session so I decided to see if it would work with the Primals.”

He adds, “Once Andrew added his version of the drumbeat and I heard it with Chad playing the driving bassline I knew it would work. This one is definitely more on the poppy/pretty end of the spectrum of the album, and the only track that features a synth part. Lyrically this track is a good representation of the album title All Love Is True Love, as it’s sort of a love song to everyone I’ve ever loved, even the ones who are out of my life. I think the last lines sum up the song fairly well: ‘Me and the ones I adore, I don’t believe there’s an end anymore, and we are nothing.’”

All Love Is True Love, which was produced by John Reis (Rocket From The Crypt, Hot Snakes), is available for pre-order digitally via iTunes and physically via Southern Lord at this location. In addition, you can catch the Primals playing a handful of concerts this fall, including three record-release shows in September, plus a gig with the legendary ’60s band The Sonics in November. See the dates below.

The Primals Fall 2018 Tour Dates:

09/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hi-Hat *

09/14 – Washington, DC @ The Pinch #

09/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ El Cortez Safari Room ^

11/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo %

* = record release show w/ Prissy Whip, Death Crux, Fraude, DJ Tuna

# = record release show w/ Despite Despair, Rat Infested

^ = record release show

% = The Power of The Riff kickoff party w/ The Sonics