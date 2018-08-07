Menu

The Regrettes on Loving Wayne’s World and Getting Emails from Lin-Manuel Miranda

LA punk rockers also discuss the differences of playing Lollapalooza and Riot Fest

on August 07, 2018, 2:00pm
The Regrettes, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
The Regrettes, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan

The Regrettes joined Senior Writer Tyler Clark backstage at Lollapalooza, where they discussed their spirited cover of “Ballroom Blitz”, why they love ’90s comedies like Wayne’s World, and getting an e-mail from Lin Manuel Miranda.

The Los Angeles rockers also dreamed up their ideal bill, debated between Lollapalooza and Riot Fest, and explained what drew them together as bandmates in the first place. Stream the full interview above and stay tuned for more interviews.

