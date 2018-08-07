The Regrettes on Loving Wayne’s World and Getting Emails from Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Regrettes, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan

Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS





The Regrettes joined Senior Writer Tyler Clark backstage at Lollapalooza, where they discussed their spirited cover of “Ballroom Blitz”, why they love ’90s comedies like Wayne’s World, and getting an e-mail from Lin Manuel Miranda.

The Los Angeles rockers also dreamed up their ideal bill, debated between Lollapalooza and Riot Fest, and explained what drew them together as bandmates in the first place. Stream the full interview above and stay tuned for more interviews.

Consequence of Sound is a weekly podcast featuring audio reviews of the hottest albums, exclusive track-by-track interviews, and reports from festivals all across the world. It’s a series for music fans on the go, who want to stay in the know. Subscribe now!