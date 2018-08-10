The Vaccines on Why They Love Fake Band Names

The Vaccines, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan

The Vaccines’ singer-songwriter Justin Young spoke with Senior Writer Tyler Clark backstage at Lollapalooza, where they talked about his favorite Guided by Voices songs, whether 2018 will be a great year for guitar rock, and fake band names.

