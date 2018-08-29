Blonde Redhead’s Kazu Makino Talks New Solo Album and the Mysticism of Horses

Blonde Redhead, photo by Philip Cosores

Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



Welcome back to another episode of This Must Be the Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! Four years have passed since the last Blonde Redhead record, but Kazu Makino calls in from on the road to give updates on what comes next—including details of a forthcoming solo record. Host Lior Phillips and Makino also chat about the band’s history, the struggles of adjusting after moving countries, the mysticism of horses, and the journey of finding strength and developing your voice.

This episode was brought to you by our friends at Vivid Seats.

Listen above and subscribe now to keep your finger on the pulse of the live music world.

Follow the series on Facebook | Instagram | Twitter