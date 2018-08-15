Chromeo’s Dave 1 Dreams About Producing Mitski

Chromeo, This Must Be the Gig, photo by Heather Kaplan

Welcome back to another episode of This Must Be the Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! Festival season is in full swing, so this week host Lior Phillips checks in with one of the funkiest touring acts out there: Chromeo. Both Lior and frontman Dave 1 discuss his dream of producing for Mitski, a possible “adult” Chromeo album in the works, the band’s origins, and so much more.

