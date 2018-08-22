Wolf Parade’s Dan Boeckner on Reuniting Handsome Furs and Learning From Drive Like Jehu

Dan Boeckner, photo by Heather Kaplan

Welcome back to another episode of This Must Be the Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! Between Operators, Wolf Parade, and Handsome Furs, Dan Boeckner keeps pretty busy—which makes the fact that he stopped by for this chat extra special. Host Lior Phillips sits down with Boeckner before a recent Wolf Parade performance to discuss a wide swath of topics including his first concerts, Eastern European politics, sci-fi novels, and so much more.

