This Must Be the Gig
Every week, Lior Phillips talks to artists, critics, and professionals about the live scene

Johnny Marr Shares His Pre-Show Superstitions

Legendary guitarist also shares old stories with The Smiths and his favorite past gigs

on August 01, 2018, 9:00am
Johnny Marr, This Must Be the Gig
Welcome back to another episode of This Must Be the Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! This week, Johnny Marr calls into the podcast from the roof of his recording studio to chat with host Lior Phillips about new album Call the Comet, his dream gig, Smiths stories, the superstitions that keep his performances supercharged, and much more.

