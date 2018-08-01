Johnny Marr Shares His Pre-Show Superstitions

Johnny Marr, This Must Be the Gig

Welcome back to another episode of This Must Be the Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! This week, Johnny Marr calls into the podcast from the roof of his recording studio to chat with host Lior Phillips about new album Call the Comet, his dream gig, Smiths stories, the superstitions that keep his performances supercharged, and much more.

