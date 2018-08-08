Menu
This Must Be the Gig
Every week, Lior Phillips talks to artists, critics, and professionals about the live scene

Anderson .Paak, Lord Huron, and Franz Ferdinand Wax Nostalgic at Osheaga

.Paak talks airplanes, Ben Schneider revisits Radiohead, and Franz gets real about hits

by
on August 08, 2018, 6:00pm
Vivid Seats Ticket promoWelcome back to another episode of This Must Be the Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! Checking in from the heart of Montreal, host Lior Phillips chats with an all-star lineup of guests from Osheaga.

First, she sits down with the incomparable Anderson .Paak for a quick conversation about getting perspective on airplanes and his earliest concert experiences.

Next up is Ben Schneider, frontman of Lord Huron, who dishes about folding the band’s new album into their set, playing bat mitzvahs as a teen, and his first Radiohead concert.

Finally, Bob and Julian from Franz Ferdinand sit down just before their set for a giggly and super sweaty chat about Julian’s status as the new guy in the band, the Glasgow music scene, and exactly what happens once you play a song 800 times.

