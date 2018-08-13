Thom Yorke announces US solo tour dates

Thom Yorke, photo by Autumn Andel

With Radiohead’s latest North American leg having come to an end, frontman Thom Yorke is planning his next extended road trip. Later this year, he’ll return to the US for more touring, this time as a solo artist. The 19-date outing kicks off Philadelphia on November 23rd and runs through most of December.

As was the case for his European solo tour earlier this year, Yorke will be accompanied on stage by Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich and audiovisual artist Tarik Barri, both of whom collaborate with Yorke in Atoms for Peace. Cellist Oliver Coates will serve as the tour’s opening act.

See the full tour schedule below. Tickets go on sale beginning August 17th.

During his most recent solo shows, Yorke debuted a number of new songs, including “I Am A Very Rude Person”, “Saturdays”, and “The Axe”. Later this year, he’s set to make his film scoring debut with with Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria remake.

Thom Yorke 2018 Tour Dates:

11/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

11/24 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

11/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

11/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

11/30 – Washington, DC @ John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall

12/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Keybank State Theatre

12/02 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Cathedral Theatre

12/04 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

12/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

12/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Northrop at the University of Minnesota

12/08 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

12/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

12/11 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

12/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

12/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/17 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

12/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

12/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

12/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan