Titus Andronicus announce first full-band tour in two years, share A Reductive Scoff mixtape: Stream

Following the release of A Productive Cough earlier this year, Titus Andronicus supported the album with an “acoustic” tour of North America. Now, the punk outfit is set to return to the road for its first full-band tour in nearly two years. This time around, frontman Patrick Stickles will be joined by guitarist Liam Betson, bassist R.J. Gordon, and drummer Chris Wilson.
Dubbed the “American Rock Band Tour”, the fall trek kicks off October 12th in New Haven, Connecticut, with further stops in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Chicago, St. Louis, Memphis, Baltimore, and Brooklyn. (And, yes, of course Jersey City, New Jersey — and Asbury Park, to boot!) Ted Leo, who’s currently on his own solo tour, will join them for select dates.
In celebration of the tour announcement, Titus has also released the latest in its ongoing series of mixtapes, Titus Andronicus Mixtape Volume III : A Reductive Scoff. Featuring outtakes and demos from A Productive Cough, you can stream the entire thing below.
Titus Andronicus 2018 Tour Dates:
08/30 – Glasgow, UK @ CCA ^
08/31 – Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ Head of Steam ^
09/01 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega ^
09/02 – Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival ^
09/03 – Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen ^
09/04 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall ^
09/06 – London, UK @ St. Pancras Old Church ^
09/07 – London, UK @ St. Pancras Old Church ^
09/09 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s
09/10 – Derry, IE @ Bennigans Bar
09/11 – Limerick City, IE @ Phamacia
10/12 – New Haven, CT @ Space Gallery
10/13 – Northampton, MA @ Pearl Street
10/14 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall
10/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo
10/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Now That’s Class
10/17 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner
10/18 – Bloomington, IL @ The Bishop
10/19 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge *
10/20 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel *
10/22 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck *
10/23 – St Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *
10/24 – Memphis, TN @ Hi Tone Cafe
10/25 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East *
10/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell) *
10/27 – Durham, NC @ Motorco *
10/28 – Richmond, VA @ Capital Ale House *
10/30 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
11/01 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents
11/02 – Jersey City, NJ @ Monty Hall
11/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel
^ = “Acoustic” show
* = w/ Ted Leo solo
Titus Andronicus Mixtape Volume III : A Reductive Scoff Artwork: