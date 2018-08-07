Titus Andronicus announce first full-band tour in two years, share A Reductive Scoff mixtape: Stream

Titus Andronicus

Following the release of A Productive Cough earlier this year, Titus Andronicus supported the album with an “acoustic” tour of North America. Now, the punk outfit is set to return to the road for its first full-band tour in nearly two years. This time around, frontman Patrick Stickles will be joined by guitarist Liam Betson, bassist R.J. Gordon, and drummer Chris Wilson.

Dubbed the “American Rock Band Tour”, the fall trek kicks off October 12th in New Haven, Connecticut, with further stops in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Chicago, St. Louis, Memphis, Baltimore, and Brooklyn. (And, yes, of course Jersey City, New Jersey — and Asbury Park, to boot!) Ted Leo, who’s currently on his own solo tour, will join them for select dates.







In celebration of the tour announcement, Titus has also released the latest in its ongoing series of mixtapes, Titus Andronicus Mixtape Volume III : A Reductive Scoff. Featuring outtakes and demos from A Productive Cough, you can stream the entire thing below.

Titus Andronicus 2018 Tour Dates:

08/30 – Glasgow, UK @ CCA ^

08/31 – Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ Head of Steam ^

09/01 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega ^

09/02 – Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival ^

09/03 – Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen ^

09/04 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall ^

09/06 – London, UK @ St. Pancras Old Church ^

09/07 – London, UK @ St. Pancras Old Church ^

09/09 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s

09/10 – Derry, IE @ Bennigans Bar

09/11 – Limerick City, IE @ Phamacia

10/12 – New Haven, CT @ Space Gallery

10/13 – Northampton, MA @ Pearl Street

10/14 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

10/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo

10/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Now That’s Class

10/17 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner

10/18 – Bloomington, IL @ The Bishop

10/19 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge *

10/20 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel *

10/22 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck *

10/23 – St Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *

10/24 – Memphis, TN @ Hi Tone Cafe

10/25 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East *

10/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell) *

10/27 – Durham, NC @ Motorco *

10/28 – Richmond, VA @ Capital Ale House *

10/30 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

11/01 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

11/02 – Jersey City, NJ @ Monty Hall

11/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

^ = “Acoustic” show

* = w/ Ted Leo solo

Titus Andronicus Mixtape Volume III : A Reductive Scoff Artwork: