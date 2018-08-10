Toto finally share studio version of Weezer’s “Hash Pipe”: Stream

Toto

Who knew an online fan campaign could cause so much chaos: Ever since Weezer covered “Rosanna” and “Africa”, everyone’s become obsessed with Toto again — even the metal scene and “Weird Al”. Though, to be fair, was Toto ever gone? Rhetorical question.

Nevertheless, Toto, as promised, have returned the favor and covered Weezer’s early aughts hit, “Hash Pipe”. Although we heard its live debut last week, we now have the studio version, and, well, it certainly sounds like the song. Stream it for yourself below.

Previously, Toto gave Weezer’s “Africa” cover a B++, so it’ll be interesting to see what grade Rivers Cuomo and co. give this. We’re predicting five bags of popcorn with a little hash pipe souvenir to go with it. Ahem, that’s a reference to neither of these bands.

Anyone wanna bet this keeps going?