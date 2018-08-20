Travis Scott announces 2018 Astroworld tour dates

Travis Scott is taking Astroworld on the road.
In support of his No. 1 album (two weeks running), Scott has revealed dates for “The Wish You Were Here Tour.” The initial leg spans 26 dates, beginning November 8th in Baltimore, Maryland. Other notable stops include Miami, New York, Toronto, Chicago, and Scott’s hometown of Houston, where he’ll stage the inaugural Astroworld Festival on November 17th. As of now, the tour is set to conclude at the LA Forum on December 17th.
Joining Scott on the road will be Virgil Abloh, Sheck Wes, Trippie Redd, and Gunna.
See Scott’s full schedule below, which also includes a series of festival slots. Tickets for “The Wish You Were Hour Tour” dates on sale to the general public beginning Friday, August 24th. You can also grab them here.
According to Scott, additional tour dates, including a European leg, will be announced in the near future.
Travis Scott 2018 Tour Dates:
08/24-26 – Read, UK @ Reading Festival
08/24-26 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
09/15 – Oakland, CA @ Rolling Loud Bay Area
09/21-23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival
10/05 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/12 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/28 – Dallas, TX @ Posty Fest
11/08 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
11/09 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
11/11 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
11/12 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
11/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
11/17 – Houston, TX @ Astroworld Festival
11/19 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
11/21 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Center
11/24 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
11/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
11/27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
11/29 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
11/30 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center
12/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
12/02 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
12/04 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
12/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
12/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
12/08 – St. Paul, MN @ Target Center
12/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
12/10 – Omaha, NE @ Chi Health Center
12/12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
12/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
12/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
12/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
