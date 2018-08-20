Travis Scott announces 2018 Astroworld tour dates

Travis Scott, photo by Philip Cosores

Travis Scott is taking Astroworld on the road.

In support of his No. 1 album (two weeks running), Scott has revealed dates for “The Wish You Were Here Tour.” The initial leg spans 26 dates, beginning November 8th in Baltimore, Maryland. Other notable stops include Miami, New York, Toronto, Chicago, and Scott’s hometown of Houston, where he’ll stage the inaugural Astroworld Festival on November 17th. As of now, the tour is set to conclude at the LA Forum on December 17th.

Joining Scott on the road will be Virgil Abloh, Sheck Wes, Trippie Redd, and Gunna.

See Scott’s full schedule below, which also includes a series of festival slots. Tickets for “The Wish You Were Hour Tour” dates on sale to the general public beginning Friday, August 24th. You can also grab them here.

According to Scott, additional tour dates, including a European leg, will be announced in the near future.

Travis Scott 2018 Tour Dates:

08/24-26 – Read, UK @ Reading Festival

08/24-26 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

09/15 – Oakland, CA @ Rolling Loud Bay Area

09/21-23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival

10/05 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/12 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/28 – Dallas, TX @ Posty Fest

11/08 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

11/09 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

11/11 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

11/12 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

11/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

11/17 – Houston, TX @ Astroworld Festival

11/19 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

11/21 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Center

11/24 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

11/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

11/27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/29 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

11/30 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

12/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

12/02 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

12/04 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

12/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

12/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

12/08 – St. Paul, MN @ Target Center

12/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

12/10 – Omaha, NE @ Chi Health Center

12/12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

12/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

12/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

12/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Listen to our audio review of Astroworld:

Subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS