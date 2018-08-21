Travis Scott brings out James Blake, disses Nicki Minaj in fiery VMAs performance: Watch

Travis Scott at VMAs

Travis Scott is everywhere. His Astroworld album just entered its second week atop the Billboard 200 chart, and today he announced an accompanying tour, which includes a performance at the rapper’s own Astroworld Festival in Houston. Tonight, after keeping his distance from a not-so-happy Nicki Minaj, Scott took the stage at the 2018 MTV VMAs for a trippy, kaleidoscopic medley featuring none other than UK crooner James Blake, who contributed to Scott’s latest.

Clad in Minion yellow, Scott kicked things off with “Stargazing” before bringing out Blake for his “Stop Trying To Be God” verse. From there, Scott launched into middle verse of “Sicko Mode” as a massive crew of hoodied dancers moshed with abandon behind him.

Scott also offered respect to the late Aretha Franklin—the show’s first acknowledgement of Franklin of the night—and ended his show with what many are perceiving to be a dig at Nicki Minaj. “Astroworld! Number one album in the world right now!” he yelled, bringing to mind Minaj’s shady tweets about Queen failing to surpass it.

Check it out below.

If that left you wanting more, check out some non-album tracks featuring Gunna and Playboi Carti the rapper recently debuted on his Beats 1 radio show.