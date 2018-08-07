Travis Scott is a Biblical figure in “Stop Trying to Be God” video: Watch

Travis Scott in the "Strop Trying to be God" video

Travis Scott has shared the music video for “Stop Trying to Be God”. The standout Astroworld track features James Blake, Kid Cudi, Philip Bailey, and a harmonica-playing Stevie Wonder, while Scott’s belle, Kylie Jenner, makes a gold-painted appearance in the clip.

Directed by Dave Meyers, “Stop Trying to Be God” is understandably loaded with Biblical imagery. It opens on Scott shepherding a bunch of sheep (one of which sings along to the lyrics) down the street. As the video progresses, Scott becomes more of a Christ-like figure as he’s resurrected in hellfire, turns into a prophet who baptizes people in a water park, and eventually flies around on a fire-breathing dragon bringing about the apocalypse. Okay, so we don’t remember that last part from Bible studies, but you can watch it happen in the clip below.





Astroworld is the follow-up to Scott’s 2016 LP, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, as well as his 2017 collaboration with Migos’ Quavo, Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho. Not long after the album’s release, Scott let loose a trio of bonus tracks: “Part Time”, “Zoom”, and “Houdini”.

