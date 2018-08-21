Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to score Jonah Hill’s Mid90s

The Golden Globe-winning duo previously helmed scores for The Social Network and Gone Girl

by
on August 21, 2018, 4:46pm
1 comment
icon playlist Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to score Jonah Hills Mid90s
image

Nine Inch Nails' Top 5 Songs

image

Tour Update: Nine Inch Nails Presents: Cold and Black and Infinite Tour

image

Tour Update: Cold War Kids Explains The Birth of Their Live Album, 'Audience'

image

Avenged Sevenfold and Prophets of Rage Discuss First Concerts

image

The Dark Knight Fan Theory

As if we weren’t excited enough for Mid90sJonah Hill’s dip into the skateboarding culture of a ’90s-era LA, it’s now been revealed that the Golden Globe-winning duo of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will be helming the score.

Reznor and Ross, who previously scored the likes of The Social Network and Gone Girl, are a perfect fit, as Nine Inch Nails and Reznor, in particular, informed so much in terms of the era’s aesthetics.

Mid90s, which was written and directed by Hill, stars Sunny Suljic, Lucas Hedges, and Katherine Waterston. It opens on October 19th, though it’ll enjoy its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, where we’ll be on the ground come September 6th. Revisit the movie’s trailer below.

Reznor and Ross are also set to score Waves, a new “dramatic musical” from Trey Edward Shults (It Comes At Night, Krisha).

 

 

Previous Story
Water breaks through ceiling onto stage as Limp Bizkit perform “Break Stuff”: Watch
Next Story
The Mighty Ducks actor Shaun Weiss enters rehab following public intoxication arrest
1 comment