Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to score Jonah Hill’s Mid90s

As if we weren’t excited enough for Mid90s, Jonah Hill’s dip into the skateboarding culture of a ’90s-era LA, it’s now been revealed that the Golden Globe-winning duo of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will be helming the score.

Reznor and Ross, who previously scored the likes of The Social Network and Gone Girl, are a perfect fit, as Nine Inch Nails and Reznor, in particular, informed so much in terms of the era’s aesthetics.

Mid90s, which was written and directed by Hill, stars Sunny Suljic, Lucas Hedges, and Katherine Waterston. It opens on October 19th, though it’ll enjoy its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, where we’ll be on the ground come September 6th. Revisit the movie’s trailer below.

Reznor and Ross are also set to score Waves, a new “dramatic musical” from Trey Edward Shults (It Comes At Night, Krisha).