HBO unveils teaser trailer for True Detective season 3, confirms January 2019 release

Mahershala Ali in True Detective Season 3

HBO has shared a first look at the highly anticipated third season of their alternatively acclaimed and disappointing drama series, True Detective. The network has also revealed that the show will return to the airways in January 2019.

From the first trailer, it seems showrunner Nic Pizzolatto has learned from the mistakes of the uneven second season and taken the prestige show back to what worked so well in the first run. That includes returning to an earthy rural setting — this time the Arkansas Ozarks — and threading the story together from various points in time. The preview shows Mahershala Ali as state police detective Wayne Hays as he investigates a mystery and wrestles with its consequences through three different time periods. The teaser doesn’t give much away in terms of plot (though kidnapped children seem to be involved), though it does set the sort of tense tone that made True Detective so gripping in the first place.



Ali’s co-stars Carmen Ejogo, Stephen Dorff, and Scoot McNairy also appear briefly in the teaser, which you can check out below. Pizzolatoo wrote and directed the upcoming season alongside Jeremy Saulnier, Daniel Sackheim, and Deadwood mastermind David Milch