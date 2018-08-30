tUnE-yArDs cover Eurythmics’ classic “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)”: Stream

tUnE-yArDs, photo by Lior Phillips

tUnE-yArDs dropped their latest album, I can feel you creep into my private life, back in January, but they’ve also had a pretty busy summer. They appeared on the Sorry to Bother You soundtrack and teamed up with that film’s star, Lakeith Stanfield, for another track called “Mango”. Now the indie pop duo are back with more new music, as they’re the latest artists to feature on Spotify Singles.

As is standard for the live recording series, the band recorded a live take of one of their own songs as well as a cover. For the original, they went with the I can feel you track “ABC 123”, turning in a more kinetic rendition that at times feels like its boarding on a techno remix. That same energy went into their cover, Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)”. While remaining faithful to the progression of the ’80s classic, tUnE-yArDs layer their version with spacey, bubbly effects that somehow feel even more ’80s than the original.



Take a listen below.

Next month, tUnE-yArDs will join David Byrne on the road as he picks up the final leg of his US tour.