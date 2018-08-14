Unreleased Joe Strummer track “Rose of Erin” is a cinematic jam: Stream

On September 28th, Joe Strummer’s solo output will be memorialized in an expansive box set titled, Joe Strummer 001. Already, we’ve heard “London is Burning”, an alternate take of “Burnin’ Street” off his final Mescaleros album Streetcore, and now we have a cinematic gem in “Rose of Erin”.
The song dates back to 1993, when it first appeared in Sara Driver’s film, When Pigs Fly, starring Marianne Faithful. There was no soundtrack accompanying the film’s release, leaving this majestic ballad strictly on celluloid until now. Stream the full track below.
The box set will be available in a number of formats, including a limited edition deluxe box set that will feature vinyl pressings, a 7-inch vinyl single, a cassette, an art print, collectibles, and an accompanying book featuring rare, unpublished photographs, memorabilia, reviews, and technical notes.
Pre-orders are available for all formats here.
Joe Strummer 001 Tracklist:
Side 1:
01. Letsagetabitarockin
02. Keys To Your Heart
03. Love Kills
04. Tennesse Rain
05. Trash City
06. 15th Brigade
Side 2:
01. Ride Your Donkey
02. Burning Lights
03. Afro-Cuban Be-Bop
04. Sand Paper Blues
05. Generations
Side 3:
01. It’s A Rockin’World
02. Yalla Yalla
03. X-Ray Style
04. Johnny Appleseed
Side 4:
01. Minstrel Boy
02. Redemption Song
03. Over The Border
04. Coma Girl
05. Silver & Gold
Side 5:
01. Letsagetabitarockin (demo)
02. Czechoslovak Song / Where Is England (demo)
03. Pouring Rain (previously unreleased)
04. Blues On The River (previously unreleased)
05. Crying on 23rd (previously unreleased)
06. 2 Bullets (previously unreleased)
Side 6:
01. When Pigs Fly
02. Pouring Rain
03. Rose of Erin (previously unreleased)
04. The Cool Impossible (previously unreleased)
05. London Is Burning (previously unreleased)
12-Inch Single:
01. US North (previously unreleased)
7-Inch Single:
01. This Is England (demo)
02. Before We Go Forward (demo)
Cassette:
01. U.S. North Basement Demo (previously unreleased)