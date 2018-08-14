Unreleased Joe Strummer track “Rose of Erin” is a cinematic jam: Stream

On September 28th, Joe Strummer’s solo output will be memorialized in an expansive box set titled, Joe Strummer 001. Already, we’ve heard “London is Burning”, an alternate take of “Burnin’ Street” off his final Mescaleros album Streetcore, and now we have a cinematic gem in “Rose of Erin”.

The song dates back to 1993, when it first appeared in Sara Driver’s film, When Pigs Fly, starring Marianne Faithful. There was no soundtrack accompanying the film’s release, leaving this majestic ballad strictly on celluloid until now. Stream the full track below.

The box set will be available in a number of formats, including a limited edition deluxe box set that will feature vinyl pressings, a 7-inch vinyl single, a cassette, an art print, collectibles, and an accompanying book featuring rare, unpublished photographs, memorabilia, reviews, and technical notes.

Pre-orders are available for all formats here.

Joe Strummer 001 Tracklist:

Side 1:

01. Letsagetabitarockin

02. Keys To Your Heart

03. Love Kills

04. Tennesse Rain

05. Trash City

06. 15th Brigade

Side 2:

01. Ride Your Donkey

02. Burning Lights

03. Afro-Cuban Be-Bop

04. Sand Paper Blues

05. Generations

Side 3:

01. It’s A Rockin’World

02. Yalla Yalla

03. X-Ray Style

04. Johnny Appleseed

Side 4:

01. Minstrel Boy

02. Redemption Song

03. Over The Border

04. Coma Girl

05. Silver & Gold

Side 5:

01. Letsagetabitarockin (demo)

02. Czechoslovak Song / Where Is England (demo)

03. Pouring Rain (previously unreleased)

04. Blues On The River (previously unreleased)

05. Crying on 23rd (previously unreleased)

06. 2 Bullets (previously unreleased)

Side 6:

01. When Pigs Fly

02. Pouring Rain

03. Rose of Erin (previously unreleased)

04. The Cool Impossible (previously unreleased)

05. London Is Burning (previously unreleased)

12-Inch Single:

01. US North (previously unreleased)

7-Inch Single:

01. This Is England (demo)

02. Before We Go Forward (demo)

Cassette:

01. U.S. North Basement Demo (previously unreleased)