Vampire Weekend say their new album is finished

Earlier this week it was revealed that Vampire Weekend had signed with Sony Music in advance of their fourth studio album. During their set at Lollapalooza on Saturday night, frontman Ezra Koenig announced the album’s completion, saying it is currently in the process of being mixed.

The as-yet-untitled album will mark Vampire Weekend’s fourth overall and first since 2013’s fantastic Modern Vampires of the City, as well as their first since the departure of founding member Rostam Batmanglij in 2016.

Sony listed Vampire Weekend as a “noteworthy project” for Q3 of this year, which ends September 30th. Whether that means we’ll be getting a full album or just the beginning of the rollout with new singles, fans have something to look forward to over the next two months. We’ve reached out the band’s representatives for more information.

Saturday’s set at Lollapalooza marked the latest in a string of comeback performances for Vampire Weekend following a four-year absence. With Rostam out of the fold, the band has debuted a new seven-piece touring lineup that includes Koenig, drummer Chris Thompson, and bassist Chris Baio alongside newcomers Greta Morgan (Springtime Carnivore), Brian Robert Jones (Human Natural), an additional drummer, and another musician. Their first performance occurred back in June when the band played their 2008 self-titled debut at Ojai, California’s Libbey Bowl. They also recently covered “The Boys are Back in Town” and played the Modern Vampires of the City track “Obvious Bicycle” with HAIM at Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival.