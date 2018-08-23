Kristen Stewart and Finn Wittrock paint the town red in Interpol’s new video for “If You Really Love Nothing”: Watch

Interpol's video for "If You Really Love Nothing"

The mixed bag that is Interpol’s Marauder may drop tomorrow, but the Brooklyn post-punk outfit has one final surprise in advance of its release: A brand new single, “If You Really Love Nothing”, and an accompanying music video featuring Kristen Stewart and Finn Wittrock.

Directed by Hala Matar and shot in Los Angeles, the steamy clip finds a young man (Wittrock) drawn into an orbit of booze and debauchery by the force of nature that is Stewart’s temptress. “Hala is a young director I had the pleasure of meeting a few years ago, and I’ve been a big fan of her short film work since,” Banks said in a press release. “Her luscious use of colors and lighting, her insightful dialogue and playful direction, for me, are her hallmarks. There’s always humor, drama and atmosphere to spare in her work. I see all of these qualities in her video for ‘If You Really Loving Nothing’. And speaking on behalf of Interpol, we are so proud to have had the opportunity of this collaboration.



Watch it below.

Interpol just added new dates to its upcoming world tour. Previously, they shared a killer video for lead single “The Rover”, as well as pre-release single “Number 10”. You can grab tickets here.