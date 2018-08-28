Vince Staples guests on E-40’s new single, “Ain’t Talkin Bout Nothing”: Stream

E 40 and Vince Staples

E-40 recently announced The Gift of Gab, the Vallejo rapper’s 28th studio album. Now, the California legend has shared a music video for “Ain’t Talkin Bout Nothing”, a new single featuring young bucks Vince Staples and G Perico.

Staples handles the cut’s hook, as well as a guest verse, while E-40 anchors the track with his clever, buoyant flow. The accompanying clip brings the three rappers together in an industrial, neon-lit space. Watch it below.



E-40 has also announced a tour in support of the album. The 21-date “Gift of Gab Tour” will feature support from Nef The Pharaoh and OMB Peezy. See the full dates, as well as the album’s artwork and tracklist, below.

The Gift of Gab Artwork:

The Gift of Gab Tracklist:

01. Ballhog (feat. Stresmatic)

02. The Pots & Pan Man

03. Winning

04. Who You Talking To (feat. Kent Jones)

05. Wicked (feat. Rich Rocka)

06. Ain’t Talkin Bout Nothing (feat. G Perico and Vince Staples)

07. One Night (feat. Ty Dolla Sign and Konshens)

08. Relax (feat. Problem)

09. The Pack Attack (feat. Sada Baby & FMB DZ)

10. Dennys

11. These Days (feat. Yhung T.O)

12. When Life Shows Up (feat. Mike Marshall and Dr. Cornel West)

E-40 2018 Tour Dates:

08/29 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory

08/30 – Boise, ID @ The Knitting Factory

08/31 – Reno, NV @ Jub Jub’s

09/01 – Fresno, CA @ Warner Theatre

09/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

09/05 – Chico, CA @ Senator Theater

09/06 – Rohnert Park, CA @ SOMO Village Events Ctr

09/07 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

09/08 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Theater

09/09 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

09/11 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

09/12 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

09/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom

09/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre

09/15 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

09/16 – Oakland, CA @ Rolling Loud

09/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

09/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

09/20 – Portland, OR @ The Roseland Theater

9/21 – Redway, CA @ Mateel Comm. Center

09/22 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst