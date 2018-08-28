Vince Staples guests on E-40’s new single, “Ain’t Talkin Bout Nothing”: Stream

E-40 recently announced The Gift of Gab, the Vallejo rapper’s 28th studio album. Now, the California legend has shared a music video for “Ain’t Talkin Bout Nothing”, a new single featuring young bucks Vince Staples and G Perico.
Staples handles the cut’s hook, as well as a guest verse, while E-40 anchors the track with his clever, buoyant flow. The accompanying clip brings the three rappers together in an industrial, neon-lit space. Watch it below.
E-40 has also announced a tour in support of the album. The 21-date “Gift of Gab Tour” will feature support from Nef The Pharaoh and OMB Peezy. See the full dates, as well as the album’s artwork and tracklist, below.
The Gift of Gab Artwork:
The Gift of Gab Tracklist:
01. Ballhog (feat. Stresmatic)
02. The Pots & Pan Man
03. Winning
04. Who You Talking To (feat. Kent Jones)
05. Wicked (feat. Rich Rocka)
06. Ain’t Talkin Bout Nothing (feat. G Perico and Vince Staples)
07. One Night (feat. Ty Dolla Sign and Konshens)
08. Relax (feat. Problem)
09. The Pack Attack (feat. Sada Baby & FMB DZ)
10. Dennys
11. These Days (feat. Yhung T.O)
12. When Life Shows Up (feat. Mike Marshall and Dr. Cornel West)
E-40 2018 Tour Dates:
08/29 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory
08/30 – Boise, ID @ The Knitting Factory
08/31 – Reno, NV @ Jub Jub’s
09/01 – Fresno, CA @ Warner Theatre
09/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
09/05 – Chico, CA @ Senator Theater
09/06 – Rohnert Park, CA @ SOMO Village Events Ctr
09/07 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
09/08 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Theater
09/09 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
09/11 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
09/12 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
09/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom
09/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre
09/15 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
09/16 – Oakland, CA @ Rolling Loud
09/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
09/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
09/20 – Portland, OR @ The Roseland Theater
9/21 – Redway, CA @ Mateel Comm. Center
09/22 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst