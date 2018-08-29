Menu
Warner Bros. developing Wile E. Coyote movie from It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia writers

Titled Coyote vs. Acme, the project is currently in the writing stages

on August 29, 2018, 12:24pm
Warner Bros.

As LeBron James’ Space Jam 2 continues to percolate, Hollywood is looking to have a go with another set of classic Looney Tunes characters. Deadline reports that Warner Bros. is currently developing a movie about Wile E. Coyote with Jon and Josh Silberman, a pair of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia writers.

Wile E. Coyote, if you’re unfamiliar, was an animated character locked in an endless war with Road Runner, a chaparral bird that, time and again, outsmarts its foes nefarious plans, which often involve bombs, cliffs, and Acme products. Acme, it appears, will also play a role in the film, as the working title is Coyote vs. Acme.

Could Coyote and the Road Runner team up to take on corporate malfeasance, as the title seems to indicate? Time will tell.

