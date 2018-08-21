Water breaks through ceiling onto stage as Limp Bizkit perform “Break Stuff”: Watch

Limp Bizkit

It’s often said: write about what you know. Well, Limp Bizkit know a thing or two about breaking stuff, and they experienced it firsthand when a “jacuzzi amount of water” literally broke through the roof and onto the stage as they were launching into “Break Stuff” toward the end of their recent set at the Boomtown Fair in Winchester, England.

Apparently, there were heavy rains in the area leading up to the gig, and fan-filmed video captured the moment the water poured through the roof and onto guitarist Wes Borland’s equipment. Limp Bizkit continued to play “Break Stuff”, but Borland’s pedalboard blew out shortly thereafter. The guitarist then proceeded to knock over his equipment out of frustration and walked off the stage, as the band ended its set one song earlier than planned.

Frontman Fred Durst then addressed the crowd, saying, “Unfortunately, the guitar rig just blew up. On that note, I’d like to say how grateful I am because tonight genuinely was f–king incredible. Thank you so much.”

Following the show, Borland took to Instagram to show the damage to his pedalboard, saying, “This is what a pedalboard looks like when it rains all day and the ceiling of the stage you’re playing breaks open and a jacuzzi amount of water gets dumped on top of you on the second to last song of your set.”

The next day, Borland had some better news to report, saying, “We fixed my pedalboard today. 2 days of letting everything dry out and massive rewiring and problem solving with @kadaver13 who is my hero right now. My looper pedal is gone and half of my power (we’re using batteries tonight) but my rig is on the way to recovery.”