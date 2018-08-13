Wavves announce co-headlining tour with Beach Fossils

Wavves

Wavves have announced a co-headlining fall tour with Beach Fossils.

Taking place across North America, the trek aptly launches October 16th at Albuquerque’s Launchpad venue. The two indie acts will then play in cities like Austin, San Antonio, Philadelphia, and Asbury Park. They have also have back-to-back shows scheduled in Brooklyn, Washington, DC, Detroit, and Chicago.

Wavves’ last full-length, You’re Welcome, dropped in 2017. This year, the Nathan Williams-led outfit is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its self-titled debut album. As for Beach Fossils, their most recent LP was last year’s Somersault.

Check out Wavves’ full tour itinerary below.

Wavves 2018 Tour Dates:

10/13 – San Diego, CA @ Made in San Diego Street Festival

10/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad $

10/18 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art company$

10/19 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room $

10/20 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger$

10/21 – Houston, TX @ Satellite $

10/24 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat $

10/25 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat $

10/26 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes $

10/27 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall $

10/28 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club $

10/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere $

10/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere $

11/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer $

11/03 – Lakewood, OH @ The Foundry $

11/04 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx $

11/05 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx $

11/06 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge $

11/07 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge $

11/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

11/12 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater

11/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Bar

11/14 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

11/16 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theatre

11/17 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

11/18 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

$ = w/ Beach Fossils

Below, revisit Wavves’ “Stupid in Love” and Beach Fossils’ “Tangerine” featuring Slowdive’s Rachel Goswell: