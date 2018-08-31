We Came As Romans singer Kyle Pavone died of accidental overdose; foundation set up in his name

Kyle Pavone of We Came As Romans

This past Saturday, the tragic news came that We Came As Romans singer Kyle Pavone had died suddenly at the age of 28. No cause of death had been reported at the time, but now it’s been revealed that Pavone died from an accidental overdose. The news comes along with the announcement that a foundation has been set up in the vocalist’s name.

A statement issued through the band’s publicist today reads:



On Saturday, August 25, we lost our son, our brother, our best friend, and bandmate to an accidental overdose. The opposite of addiction is connection. If you are feeling disconnected or lost, there is help. Please take action, whether that is talking to your families or friends, meeting with a counselor, or joining a support group. If you are a friend or family member of someone who is struggling, do not be silent! If you are an artist in need of support through your struggle, we have created the The Kyle Pavone Foundation in Kyle’s honor, to help. We look forward to celebrating Kyle’s life again at a public event in early October at the Fillmore in Detroit. Please join us to continue to support KylePavoneFoundation.org. Thank you.

A note on the foundation’s website further reads:

The Kyle Pavone Foundation is created out of love for Kyle by his caring family as a means for friends, colleagues and fans to remember Kyle. By donating, you become part of Kyle’s extended family. Our Sincerest Thanks, The Pavone Family

In addition to the statements above, TMZ reports that Pavone’s overdose was the result of unspecified drug use, according to the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office in Michigan. A toxicology report is expected to take up to eight weeks.

We Came As Romans are one of the most popular bands in the metalcore scene, forming in 2005 and releasing five albums, most recently 2017’s Cold Like War.