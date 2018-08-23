Menu
The Weeknd debuts two new songs on Memento Mori radio show: Stream

One is a My Dear Melancholy remix featuring Quavo and Swae Lee

on August 23, 2018, 2:30pm
The Weeknd Memento Mori episode 2
The Weeknd, photo by Natalie Somekh

This month saw The Weeknd contribute to two of hip-hop’s biggest albums in Nicki Minaj’s Queen and Travis Scott’s chart-topping Astroworld. The R&B crooner born Abel Tesfaye is back today, but this time with his own music in tow.

Tesfaye debuted two new songs on the second episode of his Beats 1 program “Memento Mori”, which launched back in June. One of those is a remix of his My Dear Melancholy cut “Try Me” featuring additional guest contributions from Quavo of Migos, Trouble, and Rae Sremmurd’s own Swae Lee. The original version was co-produced by Mike WiLL Made-It and Frank Dukes.

Take a listen to a live stream of the episode here. We’ll update this post when the two tracks become available.

