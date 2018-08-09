“Weird Al” Yankovic joins Weezer to make their “Africa” cover even awesomer: Watch

Some memes refuse to die. They get retweeted, regrammed, and reiterated over and over to the point where what was once rather funny becomes patently insufferable. Weezer’s cover of Toto’s “Africa” is not this type of meme.

Not only is the Internet fan-fiction of a cover the band’s biggest hit in nearly a decade, they keep finding ways to make it even better. There was that time last month where Toto keyboardist Steve Porcaro played it with them on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, for example. Or last night at Los Angeles’ The Forum where they upped the ante by bringing out the king of parody himself, “Weird Al” Yankovic.

Al came out to handle the epic keyboard solo on his trusty accordion, proving once again that he is a the master of the squeezebox. Things went next level, however, when he joined in with Rivers Cuomo for the rousing final chorus. Check out fan-shot footage of the performance below, and long live “Africa”.

This is hardly the apex of this cover’s lifecycle, it would seem. Later tonight, Toto will return the favor by officially releasing their version of Weezer’s “Hash Pipe”. They’ve already started folding their rendition into their setlist, as you can see in the crowd footage that’s come online.