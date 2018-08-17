Chance the Rapper teams with Reeseynem for new song “What’s the Hook?”: Stream

Chance the Rapper, photo by Heather Kaplan

Chance the Rapper didn’t drop a new album in July, despite the rampant rumors. Even so, he’s treated his fans to plenty of new music, including four tracks in just one night and “No Brainer”, a posse cut featuring Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, and Migos’ Quavo. Lil Chano is back in the giving game today, as he’s just released “What’s the Hook?”, a collaboration with fellow Savemoney member Reeseynem.

“Lemme get a pass/ get a, get a pass/ Young boy on his path, leave it runnin’ like the bath,” Chance can be heard rhyming. Take a listen below.

The Chicago MC recently purchased hometown news site Chicagoist and proposed to his longtime girlfriend. He’s currently working on new albums with — no big deal — Kanye West and Childish Gambino.

“What’s the Hook?” Artwork:

