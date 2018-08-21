Win VIP Passes to Riot Fest 2018

Interpol (Philip Cosores), Beck (Cosores), Elvis Costello (Ben Kaye

Riot Fest will be back to rock Chicago this September 14th-16th. Set to once again take over Douglas Park, the festival has only revealed the preliminary round of artists scheduled to play the annual event, and it’s already one of the best lineups of the year. (Who feels like we say this about Riot Fest every season, raise your hands?)

Blink-182 and Beck top the bill along with an unannounced mystery headliner, but it can’t get much better than the acts on the lower lines. Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Interpol, Blondie, Incubus, The Jesus Lizard, Father John Misty, Alkaline Trio, Cat Power, Digable Planets, Pussy Riot, Dropkick Murphys, Bad Religion, Cypress Hill, Sum 41, Flogging Molly, Clutch, Gary Numan, Killing Joke, Young the Giant, Bleachers, Atmosphere, Julian Casablancas & The Voidz, Johnny Marr, Superchunk, The Front Bottoms, Calpurnia (feat. Finn Wolfhard of Stranger Things), Liz Phair (!), Wolfmother, Speedy Ortiz, HEALTH, The Districts, and Kevin Devine will all be present alongside festival mainstays Andrew W.K. and GWAR.

Oh, and 82-year-old rock ‘n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis will also perform, because maybe there is a God, and they’re the Riot Fest booker.

But when it comes to bestowing tickets to this divine event, that’s where Consequence of Sound becomes your savior. We’re giving away one (1) pair of VIP passes to Riot Fest 2018 so you and a friend can witness all this holy rock and punk. To win, simply complete the widget below.

Winner must provide their own transportation and accommodations. Entry automatically enrolls you in the CoS newsletter.