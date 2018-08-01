Windhand announce new album, Eternal Return, unveil “Grey Garden”: Stream

Windhand, photo by Joey Wharton

Critically acclaimed doom metal band Windhand have unveiled details of their upcoming album, Eternal Return, along with a video for the disc’s first single, “Grey Garden”.

The Richmond, Virginia, act’s fourth album will arrive October 5th via Relapse Records. A press release describes Eternal Return as “a complete life-to-death journey. As unplanned things go, it’s an observation of as well as a reflection on life’s ups and downs, joys and sorrows, beginnings and ends.”

Musically, the disc will offer a mix of heavy and “reflective” songs, with “the juxtaposition of heavy, psychedelic and pensive … less like Black Sabbath or Sleep and more like Soundgarden or Veruca Salt.”

The song “Grey Garden” (watch video below) showcases Dorthia Cottrell’s wistful voice over some powerful riffing by guitarist Garrett Morris, and includes an ethereal slow-tempo section in the middle that is as melodic as the rest of the song is heavy.

The album is produced by Jack Endino, who famously produced Nirvana’s debut album, Bleach. In fact, Kurt Cobain is cited in the press release as an influence on Eternal Return.

Eternal Return Artwork:

Eternal Return Tracklist:

1. Halcyon

2. Grey Garden

3. Pilgrim’s Rest

4. First To Die

5. Light Into Dark

6. Red Cloud

7. Eyeshine

8. Diablerie

9. Feather

Windhand will support Eternal Return with a fall North American tour with Satan’s Satyrs. The trek launches October 8th in Atlanta and runs through November 15th gig in the band’s hometown of Richmond, Virginia. A full list of dates can be found below, while the album can be pre-ordered here.

Windhand Fall North American 2018 Tour with Satan’s Satyrs:

10/08 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

10/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

10/10 – Houston TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/11 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

10/12 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

10/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

10/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

10/17 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

10/19 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre

10/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue

10/21 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

10/23 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

10/24 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room

11/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

11/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

11/03 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

11/04 – Montreal, QC @ Le Belmont

11/05 – Toronto, ON @ The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern

11/07 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

11/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

11/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

11/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

11/11 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

11/12 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

11/13 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

11/15 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry