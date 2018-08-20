Winona Ryder believes she may have actually married Keanu Reeves on set of Dracula

Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves in Bram Stroker's Dracula

There’s an episode of The Office where Dwight tricks Angela into marrying him by staging a wedding demonstration with a real priest. That’s essentially what Winona Ryder thinks happened with Keanu Reeves 25 years ago on the set of Francis Ford Coppola’s Bram Stroker’s Dracula — and she believes the two might still be actually married.

In one of the films many memorable scenes, Ryder and Reeves’ characters wed while a jealous Dracula transforms their friend into a vampire. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly during promotion of the actors’ new film, Destination Wedding, Ryder jokingly said she thinks the priest in the scene was legit, and that she and Reeves are still husband and wife.

“We actually got married in Dracula,” she said “No, I swear to god I think we’re married in real life. In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married.”

Reeves apparently didn’t have as clear a recollection of the moment as Ryder did, though. “Don’t you remember that?” she asked her co-star. Eventually it clicked, and he replied in typical Reevesian fashion, “Oh my gosh, we’re married.”

Now, you might think this is all a bunch of quirky humor from the Stranger Things star aimed at The One. But if Wikipedia is to be believed, the pair will truly never part, Scott Mackinlay Hahn be damned:

Revisit the eternal bonding of the happily — if accidentally — wedded couple below.