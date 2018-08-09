Menu
In Photos: Wolf Parade, Torres at House of Vans Chicago (8/8)

Fans gathered for a sweet late summer soiree at the West Loop warehouse

by
on August 09, 2018, 11:09am
Wolf Parade, House of Vans Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan
Wolf Parade, House of Vans Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan

No skateboards at Chicago’s House of Vans on Wednesday night. Instead, the West Loop venue/skate park played host to Canadian indie rock powerhouse Wolf Parade, alternative singer-songwriter Torres, and Chicago’s own Lillie West’s project, Lala Lala.

It was a choice late summer soiree that wrestled with several moods: Lala Lala got feet shuffling, Torres added a little melancholy into the mix, while Wolf Parade stomped across the stage for an incredible hour of hits and deep cuts.

Photographer Heather Kaplan was on the scene to capture the night. Follow her and Consequence of Sound on Instagram.

Torres, House of Vans Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan
Wolf Parade, House of Vans Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan
Wolf Parade, House of Vans Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan
Torres, House of Vans Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan
Torres, House of Vans Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan
Torres, House of Vans Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan
Wolf Parade, House of Vans Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan
Wolf Parade, House of Vans Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan
Torres, House of Vans Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan
Wolf Parade, House of Vans Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan
Torres, House of Vans Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan
Torres, House of Vans Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan
Wolf Parade, House of Vans Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan
Wolf Parade, House of Vans Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan
Torres, House of Vans Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan
House of Vans Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan
Torres, House of Vans Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan
Wolf Parade, House of Vans Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan
Wolf Parade, House of Vans Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan
Wolf Parade, House of Vans Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan
Wolf Parade, House of Vans Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan
Wolf Parade, House of Vans Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan
Wolf Parade, House of Vans Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan
Wolf Parade, House of Vans Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan
Wolf Parade, House of Vans Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan
Wolf Parade, House of Vans Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan
Torres, House of Vans Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan
Lala Lala, House of Vans Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan
Wolf Parade, House of Vans Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan
Torres, House of Vans Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan
Wolf Parade, House of Vans Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan
