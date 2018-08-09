In Photos: Wolf Parade, Torres at House of Vans Chicago (8/8)

Wolf Parade, House of Vans Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan

No skateboards at Chicago’s House of Vans on Wednesday night. Instead, the West Loop venue/skate park played host to Canadian indie rock powerhouse Wolf Parade, alternative singer-songwriter Torres, and Chicago’s own Lillie West’s project, Lala Lala.

It was a choice late summer soiree that wrestled with several moods: Lala Lala got feet shuffling, Torres added a little melancholy into the mix, while Wolf Parade stomped across the stage for an incredible hour of hits and deep cuts.

Photographer Heather Kaplan was on the scene to capture the night.