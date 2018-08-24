Justice reveal new live album, Woman Worldwide: Stream

Justice

Justice have released a new live album today called Woman Worldwide. It’s available to stream in full below through Apple Music or Spotify.

The new effort finds the Paris natives tracing the evolution of their concert performances. Over the course of the 15-song record, Justice reinterpret live versions of tracks taken from their deep discography, including 2007’s Cross; 2011’s Audio, Video, Disco; and their latest LP, 2016’s Woman. Out via Ed Banger Records/Because Music, the collection includes favorite selections like “D.A.N.C.E.,” “Randy”, and “Safe and Sound”, among others.



According to a press statement, Woman Worldwide is meant to play out like a “proper studio album,” as opposed to the duo’s more traditional live albums, A Cross the Universe and Access All Arenas.

Take a listen:

Woman Worldwide Artwork:

Woman Worldwide Tracklist:

01. Safe and Sound

02. D.A.N.C.E.

03. Canon x Love S.O.S.

04. Genesis x Phantom

05. Pleasure’ x Newjack x Helix x Civilization

06. Heavy Metal x ‘DVNO

07. Stress

08. Love S.O.S.

09. Alakazam! x Fire

10. Waters of Nazareth x We Are your Friends x Phantom 2 x Alakazam!

11. Chorus

12. Audio, Video, Disco

13. Stop

14. Randy

15. D.A.N.C.E’ x Fire x Safe and Sound (Bonus Track)