Justice reveal new live album, Woman Worldwide: Stream

Justice have released a new live album today called Woman Worldwide. It’s available to stream in full below through Apple Music or Spotify.
The new effort finds the Paris natives tracing the evolution of their concert performances. Over the course of the 15-song record, Justice reinterpret live versions of tracks taken from their deep discography, including 2007’s Cross; 2011’s Audio, Video, Disco; and their latest LP, 2016’s Woman. Out via Ed Banger Records/Because Music, the collection includes favorite selections like “D.A.N.C.E.,” “Randy”, and “Safe and Sound”, among others.
According to a press statement, Woman Worldwide is meant to play out like a “proper studio album,” as opposed to the duo’s more traditional live albums, A Cross the Universe and Access All Arenas.
Take a listen:
Woman Worldwide Artwork:
Woman Worldwide Tracklist:
01. Safe and Sound
02. D.A.N.C.E.
03. Canon x Love S.O.S.
04. Genesis x Phantom
05. Pleasure’ x Newjack x Helix x Civilization
06. Heavy Metal x ‘DVNO
07. Stress
08. Love S.O.S.
09. Alakazam! x Fire
10. Waters of Nazareth x We Are your Friends x Phantom 2 x Alakazam!
11. Chorus
12. Audio, Video, Disco
13. Stop
14. Randy
15. D.A.N.C.E’ x Fire x Safe and Sound (Bonus Track)