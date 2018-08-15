YG, 2 Chainz, and Big Sean perform “Big Bank” on Fallon: Watch

YG, Big Sean, and 2 Chainz on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

YG’s latest album, Stay Dangerous, comes loaded with big-name guest verses across its 15 tracks. Last night, he was joined by two such collaborators, 2 Chainz and Big Sean, for a performance of the collaborative cut “Big Bank” on Fallon.

The trio came out one at a time to deliver their verses from a sparse stage lined with skyward-facing lights that wiggled and pulsed to Mustard’s kiddy piano-based beat. Nicki Minaj appears on the album version of the song, but she was likely too busy promoting her new album, Queen, to come through for the performance. Check out the other three MCs do their thing below.

Big Sean’s verse in “Big Bank” was recently revealed to have been edited for the song’s inclusion on EA’s Madden NFL 19 because of a line referencing blackballed quarterback Colin Kaepernick: “Feed me to the wolves now I lead the pack and shit/ You boys all cap, I’m more Colin Kaepernick.” Since being called out for censorship, the video game maker has issued an apologetic statement claiming the edit was a mistake. They have since issued a patch that restores “Big Bank” to its original form.