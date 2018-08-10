Pete Yorn and Liz Phair cover Pixies classic “Here Comes Your Man”: Stream

Pete Yorn and Liz Phair

This past June saw Pete Yorn reunite with actress Scarlett Johansson for an EP called Apart. The indie singer-songwriter returns today with a new collaboration and guest partner in the Liz Phair, who is about to hit the road on one of the season’s more anticipated tours. Their joint release is a cover of the Pixies classic “Here Comes Your Man”.

In a statement (via SPIN), Yorn commented on the Pixies’ 1989 original: “It was one of those songs that stopped me in my tracks when I first heard it back in the day. It informed my sense of melody in a big way and I always wanted to sing it.”

(Read: Why It Will Never Be the Wrong Time for Liz Phair’s Exile in Guyville)

Yorn and Phair’s rendition is fairly faithful but nonetheless fun. Hear it below.

Earlier this year, Phair released her huge Girly-Sound to Guyville: The 25th Anniversary Box Set, which featured a remastered version of the ’90s record as well as the first ever restored audio re-releases of the three demo cassettes Phair made under her Girly-Sound moniker.