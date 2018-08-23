Previously unreleased version of Tom Petty’s “You and Me” unearthed from the vaults: Stream

Tom Petty, photo by Tom Seliger

This fall, a posthumous box set featuring unreleased Tom Petty material is set to hit store shelves. Aptly called An American Treasure, the 60-track collection pulls from throughout the rock icon’s extensive career, including those early Heartbreakers days to more recent studio sessions.

In July, fans were given a peek at this massive box set with “Keep A Little Soul”, a previously unreleased recording dating back to the same 1982 Petty sessions that birthed the classic album Long After Dark. Now, another rarity from the vaults has been let loose for the very first time: an alternate “clubhouse” version of “You and Me”.



The original iteration of “You and Me” appeared on Petty’s 2002 full-length, The Last DJ. Today’s newly released recording was made by Petty back in 2007. As a tribute to the music legend, its corresponding official music video is comprised of touching fan-submitted photos and video footage of Petty.

Check it out below.

Here’s the original for comparison:

An American Treasure, which will be available in four different formats, is out September 28th through Reprise Records (the vinyl set arrives November 23rd). The project was curated and put together by Petty’s daughter, Adria; his widow, Dana; longtime Heartbreakers Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench; and frequent engineering collaborator Ryan Ulate.

Since its unveiling earlier this summer, “Keep A Little Soul” has broken into Billboard’s Top 10 Adult Alternative Songs chart, marking the first time in history an artist has posthumously charted so high.

Petty tragically passed in October 2017 from an accidental prescription drug overdose.